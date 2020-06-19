27-day-old baby cured of Covid-19, discharged from hospital in Pune

pune

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:16 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, reported 193 persons discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 6,906.

One of the cured patients includes a 27-day-old male from Hadapsar. The infant was born at Sassoon Hospital on May 20 and had breathing problem. After the Covid test came back positive the child was undergoing treatment and was discharged after being completely free of the infection on Thursday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, reported six deaths related to Covid-19, taking the city’s total death count to 487.

This figure released by PMC does not have the reconciled death figures released by the state health department. According to the state health department, as of June 16, Pune’s death toll, post reconciliation, is 545.

In addition, 472 fresh Covid cases were reported within 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune district to 11,115.

Three deaths were reported of citizens residing outside the PMC’s jurisdiction, but from PMC hospitals.

Two deaths were reported of residents from the Cantonment area, and one deceased from the Pune rural area.

The number of patients in critical care is now at 245.

Of the six deaths reported on Thursday, the youngest was a 30-year-old female from Ramtekadi, Hadapsar admitted to Sassoon Hospital on June 10. She had acute respiratory failure and tuberculosis.

The other deceased patients include an 84-year-old male from Hadapsar admitted to Poona Hospital and an 80-year-old female from Chatturshrungi road. The other three deceased are a 70-year-old male from Kasba peth, a 65-year-old from Dandekar bridge and a 45-year-old from Hadapsar.