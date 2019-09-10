267cr development funds lie unutilised as Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited fails to get projects started

pune

Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL) has failed to spend money on ground for infrastructure development, which could have increased the ease of living in the township.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad township was declared to be developed as a smart city by the Union urban development department on June 23, 2017. Two years have passed and ₹291 crore has been transferred from the state and central government to the township. However, the PCSCL has only been able to spend 8.42% of the total revenue on development works.

PCSCL, which was formed on July 13, 2017, has able to spend only ₹24.5 crore in the last two years towards the implementation of three projects - public bicycle sharing scheme, electric bikes and setting up of solar rooftop systems at the civic-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri and at the water treatment plants (WTP) in Nigdi.

The area-based interventions of the PCSCL are at Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Nigdi Pradhikaran and Sangvi.

Justifying the slow pace of spending funds on infrastructure developments, Nilkanth Poman, joint chief executive officer of PCSCL, said, “The tendering process of various projects is currently underway. We have spent less funds because we are targeting major projects such as installation of optical fibre cables, Wi-Fi systems and developing command and control centre. Major projects like these require a lot of time to start on the ground.”

According to Poman, in the next four months close to 60 per cent of the funds will used as the work orders for numerous project-based development will be issued.

He said, “Majority of the funds will be used in projects such as developing amenity spaces in the township, developing roads according to the urban street guidelines and command and control centre. Completion of the tendering process usually requires a lot of time.”

While the authorities are justifying the slow pace of operations and utilisation of funds, residents have accused the authorities of slackness. KC Garg, secretary, Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, said, “PCSCL has not been able to define the basic concept of a Smart City. They have no vision or a mission to achieve the set targets and hence, things are being taken very casually. There are other examples of successful implementation of Smart City projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.”

Instead of taking inspiration from the successful models, all that PCSCL is doing is justifying the slow pace of work, added Garg.

Projects proposed by PCSCL

Smart water supply

Smart sewerage

Smart traffic management

Smart street lighting

Environmental monitoring

City surveillance

Optical fibre cabling

Telecommunication systems

Command and control centre

Municipal service level bench-marking

Auditorium control and broadcasting facility

Smart kiosks

Public e-toilets

Public Wi-Fi spots

Smart parking including multilevel car parks

One transit app

Money disbursed

Amount currently with PCSCL: Rs 291 cr

Money given by central government over two years: Rs 100

Money given by state government over two years: 100 cr

Money given by PCMC: 91 cr

