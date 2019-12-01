e-paper
3 firefighters trapped while rescuing boy from trench near Pune

Two of the firefighters have been rescued while an operation was underway to save the boy and the third fire brigade personnel, a Pimpri Chinchwad civic official said.

pune Updated: Dec 01, 2019 21:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Three firefighters trying to rescue a boy who fell into a trench on Sunday evening in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune got trapped after it caved in.
Three firefighters trying to rescue a boy who fell into a trench on Sunday evening in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune got trapped after it caved in.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Three firefighters trying to rescue a boy who fell into a trench on Sunday evening in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune got trapped after it caved in, an official said.

Two of the firefighters have been rescued while an operation was underway to save the boy and the third fire brigade personnel, a Pimpri Chinchwad civic official said.

“The 15-foot deep trench was dug to lay a sewer line in Dapodi. The child fell in and three firefighters were rushed there after we were alerted. However, during the operation, the soil around caved in, trapping all four. Two firemen have been rescued. Efforts are on to get the other two out as well,” he said.

