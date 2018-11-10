3 men caught red-handed while breaking open HDFC bank ATM in Pune

Three men hailing from Rajasthan were allegedly caught red-handed while trying to break open an HDFC bank ATM in Pingale vasti in Mundhwa. Two alert residents had informed the control room by dialling number 100 around 2 am on Thursday.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Prakashkumar Rangaram Meghvanchi (22), Kisan Mangilal Meghwal (19) and Bharat Pratapram Eragar (19), all natives of Rajasthan, who currently resided in Hadapsar.

According to police, after being informed the police control room passed a message to Mudhwa beat marshals’ police naik Adhari and constable Balaji Vyankar Kate, reached the spot and caught the accused persons. They were joined by PH Rejitwad, assistant police inspector, who was on night duty. They brought the three accused to Mundhwa police station, where a case was registered against them.

Amit Walke, police sub inspector is further investigating the case under guidance of Mahendra Jagtap, police inspector (crime).

