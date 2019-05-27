3-year-old survives fall into 50ft deep well in Mahabaleshwar

A three-year-old boy, who fell into a 50-foot deep well located in Makhriya Garden, Mahabaleshwar on Sunday, was rescued by a member of a local trekkers’ group .

The three-year-old has been identified as Ayan Shaikh, a resident of Sion in Mumbai.

The Mahabaleshwar trekkers’ group pulled the boy out after three hours of efforts. The boy was covered in wet mud when he was rescued.

According to police officials, Shaikh was on a picnic in Mahabaleshwar with children from a non-governmental organisation where his mother works.

Shaikh was accompanied by his mother and disappeared while playing with the other children.

After three hours of searching, the group with whom Shaikh had come, heard his voice from the well. The group then informed the local police who called the Mahabaleshwar Trekkers.

Shankar Dhebe, 25, clerk at Giristhan Arts and Commerce College, Mahabalehswar and part of the trekkers’ group said, “I was informed that a child has fallen into the well. I went to the spot to rescue the child. I do not know how to swim, but when I saw the child, I knew I had to rescue him quickly. “

Dhebe further added, “I used a rope to rescue the child. I tied one the rope to my waist and took the loose end of another rope and went down. The child was scared and leapt in my arms when I reached the bottom of the well. There were a few steps at the bottom of the well. I held on to them and climbed up .”

Shaikh was taken to a nearby hospital where he got three stitches on his forehead.

First Published: May 27, 2019 09:47 IST