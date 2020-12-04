e-paper
Home / Pune News / 40-year-old held for murder of sibling in Pune

40-year-old held for murder of sibling in Pune

The victim had physically assaulted the accused under the influence of alcohol and that had led to a violent physical fight, according to the police.

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A 40-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his younger sibling in Nigdi on Wednesday night.
A 40-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his younger sibling in Nigdi on Wednesday night.

The arrested man was identified as Somnath Suresh Naikwadi, (40), while the deceased man was identified as Vishwanath Suresh Naikawade, (35), both residents of Nigdi.

The deceased had physically assaulted the accused under the influence of alcohol and that had led to a violent physical fight. During the fight, the elder one picked up a stone and rammed it on his head and face around 10pm on Wednesday, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of the two men - Sakhubai Suresh Naikwadi (65).

The 35-year-old was found dead on the streets near Kachghar chowk in Nigdi late on Wednesday night. The man was found to have bludgeoned using a stone.

The police found the CCTV footage of the killer after checking the camera feed from a street near the place where the body was found, according to a statement issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The police formed two teams to identify and nab the man seen in the CCTV footage, according to the police.

He was arrested from Balajinagar in Chinchwad where he had fled after killing his brother.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

