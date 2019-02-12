400-page supplementary chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team in Pansare murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 murder of Govind Pansare, Communist party leader, submitted a 400-page supplementary chargesheet against four suspects in a Kolhapur court on Monday.

The SIT named Amol Arvind Kale, Vasudeo Bhagwan Suryvanshi, Bharat Jayant Kurne and Amit Ramchandra Digwekar in the chargesheet, all of whom have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302,307, 120 B and 44, with other relevant sections amounting to murder, attempt to murder, misuse of weapons and criminal conspiracy.

The SIT had taken Amol Kale into custody on November 15, 2018; Vasudeo Suryvanshi and Bharat Kurne on December 1; while Digwekar was arrested on January 15, 2019.

The 90-day police custody of Amol Kale will end on Tuesday, hence the chargesheet.

Shivajirao Rane public prosecutor confirmed that Kale, Suryavanshi, Kurne and Degvekar are all named in the chargesheet.

Earlier, the SIT filed a chargesheet against Sameer Gaikwad and Virendra Tawade.

Besides Gaikwad and Tawade, the SIT has named Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar, both absconding, as accused in the case.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:12 IST