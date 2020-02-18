e-paper
Pune News / 5.4 lakh board students get digital marksheets via DigiLocker

5.4 lakh board students get digital marksheets via DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way

pune Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:54 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
Students can get mark sheets and passing certificates from the platform in digital format
Students can get mark sheets and passing certificates from the platform in digital format(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
         

PUNE At least 5.4 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students in the state have been able to get their digital certificates via the service provided by DigiLocker from 2017 till date, according to Maharashtra State Education Board.

DigiLocker is the Indian Government’s flagship programme aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way.

Students can get mark sheets and passing certificates from the platform in digital format.

Shakuntala Kale, chairman, MSBSHE, said, “We have digitised records of mark list from 1990 onwards until 2019. The DigiLocker has 3.47.21.294 HSC records and 5,29,55,727 SSC records for verification till date.”

“We have received a good response from students and more than 5.4 lakh students have taken their digital certificates using this facility,” said Kale.

This portal received a lot of traffic during the March and July 2019 SSC and HSC exam data which was made available on the portal for verification, according to officials of the board.

The portal has been visited by at least 1.97 crore visitors from 2017 till date, according to officials.

The facility is been provided to the students by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) board in collaboration with National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) Govt of India since 2017.

The MSBSHE began the eMarksheet portal integrated with DigiLocker, MahaDBT and eSanad, with MSBSHE SSC (10th exam) and HSC (12th exam) mark sheet and passing certificate stored and accessed from https://digilocker.gov.in/

“This is a Government to Government (G2G) and Government to Citizen (G2C) service delivery to make academic records online. It is helpful for online marksheet verification. It also helps to access composite depository and to check the authenticity of SSC and HSC marksheets,” said Kale.

”The main advantage of the system is that the records will be preserved digitally and most importantly, the system will be more useful to colleges during the admission period as they can log on to the website to verify marksheet for their record and also when students apply for jobs, employers will be able to verify the applicants marksheets online on this portal,” she added.

BOX

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is the Indian Government’s flagship programme aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way. Students can get mark sheets and passing certificates from the platform in digital format.

Access

https://digilocker.gov.in/

