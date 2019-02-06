5-year-old sexually assaulted and abused in Pune

A man was arrested on Tuesday for abduction, sexual assault and attempted murder of a five-year-old girl in Hadapsar. He has been arrested and remanded to police custody for six days by a local court.

The man was identified as Gajanan Lakshman Chakote, 40, a resident of New Mhada Colony in Vaiduwadi, Hadapsar. Chakote works as a security guard.

Around 3:30 pm on Monday, the man lured the child to the terrace of his building under pretext of giving her snacks and then sexually assaulted her.The accused then proceeded to physically assault her. He hit the child and trashed her head against the wall of the terrace. The child injured her eye in the process. The accused intended on killing the victim, but did not do so. The police are currently investigating what prevented him from doing so.

When asked how the girl survived the attack, police sub inspector SS Gawade of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case, said, "We are yet to find out details of that. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon General hospital. The man has been remanded in police custody for interrogation." A complaint in the matter was lodged by the child's 28-year-old mother.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.), 367(2)(i) (sexual assault), 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO), 2012 was registered against Chakote.

Man arrested for sexual harassment on Mumbai-Pune bus

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman on Monday morning.

The accused identified as Akbarhusain Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh, 39 a resident of PMG colony, Mankurd near Dharavi bus depot in Mumbai. He was travelling to Pune on a bus with the victim when the alleged incident occurred. While Shaikh earns a living by stitching rucksacks for sale, the complainant is a medical student from Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil (DY Patil) college in Pune.

Shaikh was sitting behind the, a 22-year-old victim when he allegedly shoved his hand in the space between the two seats and ran his hand on the women, according to the complaint filed by the victim .The incident occurred at 7:20 am on Monday. On reaching Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad the complainant approached the police. After filing the complaint the police took the accused into custody.

A case under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nigdi police station. Assistant police inspector (API) Bansode of Nigdi police station, who is investigating the case, said, “He was remanded to one day in police custody on Monday. Today he was produced in court and granted bail.”

