60-year-old from Junnar in Pune district found with huge cache of explosives

The Pune rural police crime branch has seized multiple weapons from an individual on Tuesday evening from Junnar region near Pune. The man has been identified as Rajaram Kisan Abhang, 60, a resident of Abhang Vasti in Pimplevandi area of Junnar, according to the statement issued by the Pune rural police. The arrested man has studied upto class 7 and the police are investigating the source of his knowledge.The intention behind collecting arms and ammunition is also part of the investigation.



The police have found materials required to assembly four pipe bombs, two electric gun machines, two swords, two sharp javelins, four electric and 55 non-electric detonators, one electric switch, electric motor, one electric battery. iron sprinters, one helmet and one body armour.

The dog squad also detected two types of powders believed to be explosive in nature. One of the two types of powders found at Abhang’s residence was wrapped in an oily paper, the police said. However, tests are required to determine the nature of the powders.

Earlier in 2003, Abhang had been booked for causing one explosion in the area. The police found his record of a case under Sections 307, 436, 286 of Indian Penal Code registered in 2003 at Narayangaon police station. Abhang had suspected his wife of having an affair and had caused an explosion which had injured a woman and few children in the area.

The 60-year-old man has spent three years in Yerawada Central Jail as a result of the case. His wife and two sons stopped living with him after that. While one of his sons is a farmer, the other holds a private job in Mumbai.

