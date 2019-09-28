61 animals dead: Cattle sheds in city remain disaster waiting to happen

pune

A total of 61 animals, chiefly livestock, were killed as swiftly moving waters from overflowing canals wreaked havoc in some of the city’s residential areas, businesses, and public spaces.

Despite the efforts of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the animal husbandry department to shift the cattle sheds to fringe areas of the city, the sheds continue to operate within the city limits and no action has been taken by the civic body.

Vishwas Bahirat, animal husbandry officer said, “There are at least 2,000 cattle sheds in Pune and Pune Cantonment. Earlier, these sheds were situated outside the old Pune city limits, however, now these cattle sheds have made their way to the heart of the city.”

A PMC officer requesting anonymity said, “The civic body has allotted the land for the cattle sheds in Mundhwa, but have failed to shift them there. The PMC has given notices to cattle shed owners. The civic body has asked for multiple extensions to shift the cattle sheds and the elected members have agreed to it. Despite the extensions, cattle sheds are still located in the city.”

According to the PMC officer, the health department and political leaders are not giving importance to shifting the cattle sheds. “If the cattle sheds had been shifted, 61 animals would not have been killed due to the incessant rains,” said the officer.

The PMC officer also admitted that cattle sheds in the city limits have become a hazard to the neighbouring housing societies, especially in Sahakarnagar and Camp. The cattle shed owners take the animals on the nearby hills for grazing. Cows and buffaloes are often spotted on the city roads which cause huge traffic jams.

The officer said that the cattle shed owners have not yet taken the possession of the allotted land.

