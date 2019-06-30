62 potholes expose PMC pre-monsoon road repairs

Debunking Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) claim stating completion of pre-monsoon repair work, it received a list of 62 locations having major potholes that lead to waterlogging and traffic jams, from the traffic police department earlier this week.

Several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after the arrival of rains causing severe traffic jams. Taking a serious cognisance of the situation, the city traffic police department has written a letter to the PMC road department requesting immediate completion of repair work.

Pankaj Deshmukh, head, city traffic department, said, “We have sent a list of 62 locations where major waterlogging due to potholes has been reported. It leads to traffic jam. We have requested the civic body to immediately commence repairs on these potholes.”

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief, road department, PMC said, “We started the repair work immediately after we received the letter from the city traffic department. Our quick response teams are always ready to cater to such complaints.”

According to Pawaskar, the civic body will complete repairs on these potholes in the next 10-15 days.

He said, “Majority of these potholes are located in Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Ahmednagar road, Katraj and Undri. I have given instructions to all the ward offices to immediately repair potholes highlighted by the city traffic department.”

Pawaskar has urged residents to write to the PMC regarding areas where road maintenance work is either not done or incomplete. He assured that the quick response teams will be send to respective areas to repair bad roads within 48 hours of receiving the complaint.

