69-year-old duped of ₹15 lakh in Pune’s Kothrud

The accused asked the complainant for ₹15,00,000 in cash in order to build a house. In exchange, he promised to give him seven plates made of gold

pune Updated: Aug 09, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The 69-year-old victim filed a complaint at Kothrud police station on Thursday.
A 69-year-old man was duped of ₹15 lakh by an unidentified person who gave him bronze plates instead of gold plates.  

The 69-year-old victim filed a complaint at Kothrud police station on Thursday. The complainant knew the accused person through a family friend, according to his complaint.  

The accused asked the complainant for ₹15,00,000 in cash in order to build a house. In exchange, he promised to give him seven plates made of gold. However, the seven plates that the complainant received were made of bronze. The transaction was made on August 1 at 10am, according to the complainant.  

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:18 IST

