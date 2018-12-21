7 IT graduates duped of Rs 1.5 lakh each in Pune on pretext of job

Seven information technology engineering graduates have allegedly been cheated of Rs 1,50,000 each, over the promise of employment. Senior police inspector Shivaji Gawari, who signed the complaint document, was not aware of any details on the case.

The man to whom the students paid the money has been identified as Mohammad Mustaque Alam.PI Gawari said, “I was in Mumbai yesterday and in Shivajinagar court all day today. I will look into it and tell you.”

The students have submitted details of the bank transactions to a company whose identity is also being withheld at this point, to the Hinjewadi police station and have provided phone numbers of the person(s) who had approached them with the job offers.The students were contacted through Naukri.com, the online job portal.

The amount was transferred to an account in ICICI bank.“We checked from a source at ICICI bank and found that the account is empty. All the money has been withdrawn,” said Pavanjit Mane, president of Forum for IT Employees (Fite), who is also an IT professional and helping the students with the case.

All the students have asked to remain anonymous at this point as the FIR in the case has not yet been registered. One of the students said,“There are three of us from Karnataka, one from Telangana and three from Andra Pradesh. I graduated in 2017.”

The 24-year-old added, “We got a call from Naukri.com. And then an email from hr.pune@filotechnology.com. I paid the money. My parents do not know about this yet.”

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:26 IST