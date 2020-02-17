e-paper
Pune News / 7 women picked to be on PMC standing committee

7 women picked to be on PMC standing committee

pune Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting held on Monday appointed eight new standing committee members. Of the eight, seven of them are women.

The PMC standing committee has 16 members, of which, the tenure of eight members ended on February 17.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four women members - Varsha Tapkir, Manasi Deshpande, Ujwala Jungle and Sunita Galande, have been appointed.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appointed Nanda Lonkar and Amruta Babar. The Congress appointed Lata Rajguru.

The Shiv Sena picked a male member, Bala Oswal.

The tenure of all the newly appointed members will be two years.

