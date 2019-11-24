70th Constitution Day: Youngsters opt for company law over constitutional law, say experts

pune

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:08 IST

Fresh law graduates are attracted to work in company law field and not much importance is given to Constitutional law practice, say experts ahead of the 70th Constitution Day or National Law Day which will be celebrated on November 26.

There is not much income while practising the Constitutional law one needs to work for the society without any expectations, point out experts.d

Sanjay Jain, associate professor, ILS Law College, Pune, said, “There is growing threat to the whole notion of Constitutional law because now students, particularly in traditional colleges, think that if they study company law they will get good jobs. The reason behind it is money and also the glamour as you take up high profile cases and gets media coverage.“

“So our emphasis is on promoting the constitutional law which creates values in you and makes you civically responsible. And gradually people will realise that constitutional law is the fountain of all laws, so along with studying it should be inculcated and promoted well,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College of Pune and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are all set to celebrate this day and conduct various programmes.

“At ILS Law college we have a centre for Constitutional law also known as public law and every year we celebrate Constitution Day, but through the year also there are various lectures of prominent people from the field, events and other activities held in the college related to the law,“ said Jain.

“This year we are organising two international conferences related to this law, one in January dedicated to ‘Rights of persons with disabilities’. For which we are inviting Professor Anna Lawson from the University of Leeds her work on disability rights is acclaimed across the globe. Then in March, we are organising another international conference on contemporary trends in comparative public law. It is a three-day event and many prominent personalities in the field of law will be attending the same,” said Jain.

The law department of SPPU has organized a programme on Tuesday to celebrate the Constitution Day where professor Naresh Waghmare from the law department will be the speaker. Under the National Service Scheme (NSS) it is appealed to organise rallies, awareness rallies, debates, talks, lectures by eminent persons in all the NSS units at SPPU and all the affiliated colleges on Preamble of the Constitution, Article 51A, and Indian Constitution.

Professor Jyoti Bhakare, head of the department, said, “As it is the 70th year of the Constitution Day we are going to celebrate it throughout the year. Every month we are going to take one fundamental duty and not fundamental rights as everyone speaks about the rights. And we will be organising lectures, seminars and various activities related to that particular fundamental duty.”