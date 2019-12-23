9-year-old raped by uncle repeatedly in Pune; finally calls police

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:54 IST

A 9-year-old girl called up the police and informed them about her uncle who had raped her four times in a month, according to the Pune rural police.

Her 19-year-old maternal uncle was arrested by the Pune rural police on Monday and remanded to police custody till December 27. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the child’s 45-year-old grandmother. However, the girl had herself informed the police about the rape and the threats that followed.

“The girl called up 100 number and informed the control room about what had happened. That’s how we found out,” said police inspector Krishnadev Kharade of Manchar police station, who is investigating the case.

Upon further investigation, more details were brought to light and after talking to the girl, the complainant claimed that the man raped her grandchild on December 15 when she was alone at home and that he had done this thrice before in the past month, according to the complaint. When the child resisted, the man allegedly threatened to kill her.

The girl lived with the arrested uncle and her grandmother. “Her mother has left the family and her father stays away for work. All the family members work as labourers,” said PI Kharade.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code aling with Section 4, 8, 10, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 was registered at Manchar police station against the man.