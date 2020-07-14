A day before lockdown, liquor worth Rs 2.57 lakh stolen

pune

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:08 IST

A day before lockdown came into effect on July 14 midnight, alcohol worth Rs 2.57 lakh was stolen from a shop in Kharadi. The police are on a lookout for three suspects caught on the CCTV footage of the shop.

On Monday morning, the shutters of a wine shop in Kharadi was found busted and the glass door behind the shutter was shattered, according to police. Alcohol worth Rs 2,57,000 and cash worth Rs 13,000 was stolen from the shop.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sameer Jaiswal (30), a resident of Tathawade.

“They came wearing raincoats and masks. The footage from inside as well as outside the shop is blurry. Three people are visible,” said police sub-inspector PV Kulkarni of Chandan nagar police station who is investigating the case.

The CCTV shows the men arrived in a small car that was either a Maruti Zen or a Maruti 800.

Bottles of various brands and types of alcohol were stolen. The cash counter of the shop was unlocked and cash worth Rs 13,000 was also stolen.

“They first picked up high-end, expensive brands. Then they opened the counter but the owner did not keep much cash in the shop. They deposited the bottles in the car and came back and picked up smaller, less expensive bottles as well,” said PSI Kulkarni.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal code was registered at Chandan nagar police station against unidentified persons.