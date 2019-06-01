A fake insurance policy costs Pune man Rs 97,000

On Friday, the Kondhwa police registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 97,000 by selling him a fake insurance policy.

According to the police complaint, the victim, Tejas Pandya, 30, a resident of Kondhwa, received a call from a person named Pooja on May 23. The accused claimed she was from Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company and was selling a policy. Pandya agreed to buy the policy.

“Pandya paid the first instalment of Rs 30,000 on May 25 via multiple online transactions. He paid the second instalment of Rs 30,000 on May 27 via net banking,” said Mahadev Kumbhar, inspector, Kondhwa police station.

Kumbhar said that after the victim paid Rs 60,000 as annual instalment for documentation, he paid Rs 18,500 twice as demanded by the accused. Later, the accused sent fake policy documents to Pandya on his mail address.

When the fraudster called the victim on May 28 and demanded Rs 60,000 citing policy procedure, Pandey visited the firm’s office only to know that there was no policy registered against his name.

Pandey approached the police and a complaint has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]) and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

