ABVP protests at 4 Pune campuses, shout slogans against leftist organisations

pune Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
The student volunteers of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged multiple demonstrations across four colleges in the city on Thursday, against the violent attacks on students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Students were seen holding placards that read ‘Leftists are Cancer’, ‘Free JNU from Leftist #ModerncollegesupportABVP’, ‘Stop Red terrorism in JNU’ and ‘JNU must be saved from fanatic violent left’.

The students were also seen shouting slogans against organisations with a socialist ideology.

The first protest was held at SP College, Tilak road at 11 am. Similar protests were also held at Modern College, Shivajinagar and PVG College, Parvati during the day. The students ended their demonstrations with a protest at SPPU main gate, which was held at 6 pm.

We strongly condemn the attacks in JNU. Several students associated with ABVP are also admitted in the hospital. We strongly believe that the people with Maoist and left ideologies are behind the attacks… They have a keen interest in instigating violence. They attack students and then wrongly name ABVP for it, hence, we held protests in four campuses,” said, Anil Thombare, Pune ABVP president.

