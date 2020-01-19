e-paper
ACB sleuths arrest PMC contractor, seize Rs 36 lakh unaccounted cash

ACB sleuths arrest PMC contractor, seize Rs 36 lakh unaccounted cash

pune Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and 100 grammes of gold from the residence of a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during a raid on Saturday night.

The search and seizure operation took place following the arrest of the PMC contractor and another person who were held in a bribe-related complaint lodged by a coconut vendor with the ACB office.

The contractor, identified as Sunil Ramprakash Sharma (55), a resident of Wadgaon sheri and his associate identified as Gopi Macchindra Ubale (32), a labourer from Wadgaon sheri were arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding Rs 1,000 from a coconut vendor, for not taking action against him.

According to Srihari Patil, deputy superintendent of police, Sharma is attached to Ahmednagar road regional ward. Sharma and Ubale were produced in a holiday court of special judge SR Navandar on Sunday, who remanded them in police custody till January 22.

The ACB officials during the night-long search at Sharma’s residence had recovered gold and cash stashed which were stashed in his cupboard.

The items seized were listed and details of the seizure were furnished before the court during the hearing, ACB officials said. The ACB has appealed to the people to approach them if any government employee demands bribe from them.

