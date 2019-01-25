AFMC to host 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference meeting from February 5 to 8 in Pune

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) will be organising the 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference meeting from February 5 to 8. The conference is the largest gathering and the only multi-speciality conference of its kind in the country.

The four-day conference will be organised under the overall supervision of Surg Vice Admiral Ravi Kalra NM, VSM, director and commandant, who will discuss a wide spectrum of professional issues concerning the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

The highlight of the conference will be a special session on innovations and creativity in health care practice and delivery within the Armed Forces. AFMC is in the process of setting up a dedicated research wing which is likely to be approved during the conference.

The conference will be formally inaugurated by Lt Gen Bipin Puri, VSM, PHS, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) on February 5 where awards for excellence in academics in postgraduate and in-service training courses will be presented by the DGAFMS himself. This will be followed by the presentation of award-winning AFMRC research projects.

Other sessions will include meetings of the Armed Forces Medical Academic Committee, AFMC Management Committee, MJAFI Governing Council and Governing Council of AFMS (O) Fund.

At the core of the deliberations will be the 57th Annual meeting of Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) which will be held on February 6 and 7.

In this conference, more than 170 new research proposals will be discussed where AFMC, Pune has submitted 50 new research projects.

At the conference, the Medical Journal Armed Forces India (MJAFI) will be seen publishing its 75th volume making it a Platinum Jubilee year. To commemorate this occasion, the MJAFI Platinum Jubilee oration will be delivered on February 6 by Dr Balram Bhargava, director, Indian Council of Medical Research.

On February 8 a special session devoted to perspective challenges where medical administrative issues will be seen where discussion on improving the quality of health care as well as the development of human resources within the AFMS will be seen.

The deliberations will be concluded with a closing address by Lt Gen Bipin Puri, VSM, PHS, DGAFMS.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:29 IST