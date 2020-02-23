After 12-year wait, Sassoon’s 11 storey building to finally start operations by year-end

pune

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:27 IST

After a long wait of almost 12 years, the 11-storey new building of the Sassoon General Hospital will start operations by the end of the year, according to officials.

The building, which is part of a project worth Rs 250 crore, will have in-patient facility along with operation theatres and private room facilities for patients.

“Out of the 11 storeys at least seven will start operations by the end of the year. The building will have 100 rooms, 50 with attached bathrooms and toilets while the remaining 50 with common bathroom and toilets,” said Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of BJ Medical College.

The extended portion will be a state-of-the-art hospital with organ transplant units. The new building would also have departments of TB, skin care, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and ENT.

However, due to frequent delays due to change in council of ministers, the project got delayed for more than a decade now.

The new building proposal was approved in 2008 and construction started in 2009, however, due to frequent change in council of ministers, the project got delayed for almost a decade, said officials aware of the development. The extended building which will house advance medical facilities and is near the mortuary on the Sassoon General Hospital premises.

Chandanwale said, “The civil work for the hospital is done and we are now awaiting administrative approval for the remaining work like gas supply and electricity connections. Most of the work, like fixing doors and windows, is also going on. Out of the seven lifts to be built in the hospital, one is ready to be used.

Dr Chandanwale also said that out of the Rs 250 crore for the entire project about Rs 150 crore has already been spent and by the end of the year, the extended portion will start operations, if not fully, then, at least partially.

Niranjan Telang, chief engineer, public works department (PWD) who is handling the project, said, “We are sure that at least a part of the building will be commissioned for use by year-end. The furniture will be placed soon and plastering work will also get over. The building will also have paid facilities for patients who wish to get special treatment.”

Annual conference

The 46th Annual Conference of the Research Society will be organised from February 25-26 wherein undergraduate and postgraduate students will participate. The conference will also host lectures on issues of adolescent addiction.