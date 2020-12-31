e-paper
Cong MLA’s supporters attack party office over non-induction in Maharashtra cabinet

At least 40 to 50 supporters of Thopate smashed glass panes and broke furniture inside Congress Bhavan at Shivajinagar as they shouted slogans against the party and its leaders.

pune Updated: Dec 31, 2019 21:37 IST
The three-term member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Bhor, which was also represented by his father Anantrao Thopte for a number of years, Sangram Thopte was hoping for a place in Monday’s cabinet expansion.
Angry supporters of Congress legislator Sangram Thopate vandalised the party’s office in Bhor of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Tuesday evening after he did not find a place in the newly-expanded cabinet of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

At least 40 to 50 supporters of Thopate smashed glass panes and broke furniture inside Congress Bhavan at Shivajinagar as they shouted slogans against the party and its leaders.

The chief of the Congress’ city unit, Ramesh Bagawe, said the party was in the process of filing a police complaint against the vandalism.

“Thopate’s supporters should have exercised restrain while reacting and expressing their disappointment,” state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat, who is in Delhi, said.

Sangram Thopate’s supporters had staged a protest on Monday as well. They had protested outside the Bhor municipal council building, shouted anti-party slogans and burned a party banner.

He had defeated the Shiv Sena’s Kuldeep Sudam Konde in the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections. He won against Konde with a bigger margin in 2019.

