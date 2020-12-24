After PMC seals 207 properties, 81 defaulters pay dues

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:53 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 207 properties of defaulters in the last 45 days following which many paid their dues.

This move by PMC to recover the property tax proved effective as 81 defaulters paid dues after which their properties were released, according to PMC officials.

There are still 126 sealed properties with dues remaining to be settled. These sealed properties are from the various parts of the city.

In order to recover the property tax from defaulters, the PMC had launched an amnesty scheme from October 2 this year. The scheme has been extended until January 26, 2020 as the civic body received a good response with many taking benefit and paying their dues.

When the scheme was launched it offered an 80 per cent discount on the penalty amount if the dues were paid by November 30.

Now, in the extended duration of the scheme period, citizens who pay their dues by December 31 will get a benefit of a 75 per cent rebate on the penalty amount.

Citizens who pay the tax between January 1 and January 26 will get a 70 per cent rebate on the penalty amount. The tax collection officials are positive about getting a response in the extended duration.

The amnesty scheme received a good response so far from citizens. A total of 1,23,000 defaulters availed the benefit of the amnesty scheme until now. The PMC recovered 401 crore from property tax defaulters.

A total of 81 properties have been released after the settlement of the property tax dues.

“The defaulters still have an opportunity to get their property released. They should pay the dues as soon as possible. If the dues are not paid soon we will proceed for auction,” a PMC official said.