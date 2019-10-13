e-paper
After Pune flash floods, residents come together to find permanent solution to waterlogging 

pune Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two citizens groups, Bhavtal and Maitri, have joined hands to find permanent solution to the issue of waterlogging in the city, post the flash floods of September 25.

The groups plan to survey all flood-affected areas in the city and collect information from each area and come up with solutions. Flash floods triggered by heavy rains on September 25 claimed 26 lives and caused massive damage to vehicles and property in Sahakarnagar, Bibvewadi, Katraj and nearby areas.

The first meeting of this group was held on Saturday at Indradhanushya hall near Mhatre bridge, Dattawadi.

“After last month’s flash floods, where 26 people lost their lives in various parts of the city, nothing much has been done by the government agencies in order to resolve the issue. So, we have decided to bring responsible citizens together in order to find permanent solutions to the waterlogging issue,” said Abhijit Ghorpade, founder of Bhavtal group. 

“We had earlier decided to start an awareness drive about rivers and canals in Pune and how accumulation of plastic waste is chocking these water bodies. Last week, we conducted a survey of some of the canals. We are currently working on the report based on our findings,” added Ghorpade. 

Going forward, these residents will organise a study of the Ambil Odha canal, upper part from Padmavati to Katraj on October 20, and accordingly write a report about the same. The groups are now collecting photos and other related data regarding the September 25 flash floods that affected people from various parts of the city.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:52 IST

