After three years, parents lose to fight against Pune school’s fee hike

After three years of struggle against the fee hike at Zeal Education Trust’s Dnyanganga English medium school, at Sinhagad Road, parents finally had to succumb to the pressure, anxious about the future of their wards.

The school had issued leaving certificates against almost 400 students in the school, over alleged non-payment of fees. However, the parents, citing illegal fee hike of almost 50 per cent, had paid the fee of Rs 25,000, as decided by thedistrict fee regulation committee (DFRC). Yet, followed by the refusal of the school to admit their children, demanding Rs 30,000 as fees, the disappointed parents had to pay the said amount to save their children from losing a year.

Amit Dharane, one of the parents, said,“It is a huge loss of justice here, as the students and the parents had to succumb to fear and give in to the arbitrary demands of the school. It’s a shame indeed, but what can we do when the future of children is at stake. We were caught at the crossroads, at a time when admissions in most of the schools was almost getting closed. But, the only positive here is that the school has promised not to further increase the amount in the next academic year.” He added that despite this only a few, around 50 students, managed to change schools.

The school, after receiving the full payment, has readmitted the students.

Another parent, advocate Vinod Darekar, said,“Legally, the entire exercise is wrong and unjust, but situation for both the parents and the children is compromised. The amount of Rs 25,000 was not decided by us, but by the DFRC after proper review. Also, as per the rule, the school hiked the fee from Rs 19,990 in 2015-16 and 2016-17, to Rs 30,000, which is wrong. It also misinterpreted the Bombay high court’s order which said that it is at liberty to expel students if parents do not pay the fees. We had indeed paid it. Nevertheless, an agreement had to be reached for the sake of the children. And, we have requested them to not discriminate any student whose parents were fighting against the hike.”