After wall collapse, illegal constructions under the scanner in Pune

The wall collapse incident in Kondhwa on Saturday has brought to light the issue of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) inefficiency of acting against the rising illegal constructions in the city.

At least 15 people, including four children and two women, were killed and two were injured when a compound wall of a housing society in Kondhwa collapsed on the makeshift shanties adjacent to it in the early hours of Saturday after heavy rains lashed the city.

According to the district administration and police, it was the faulty wall built by the developer which resulted into the collapse.

Kondhwa, which is located on the south-eastern part of the city, has seen rampant construction in the past few years. Builders have bought land here given the cheap rates. However, the civic body has not been able to keep a strict vigil on the illegal constructions in the area.

Yogesh Tilekar, member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Hadapsar (Kondhwa is a part of Hadapsar assembly constituency), said, “The incident has brought to fore the issue of unauthorised and illegal construction in Kondhwa. The PMC has clearly failed to keep a check on the illegal developments in the city, especially in Kodhwa. The consequences of which are such accidents.”

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer in the PMC, said, “It is true that there has been an exponential rise in the real estate developments in Kondhwa to an extent that it gets difficult for us to keep a check on the intricacies of these developments. However, we are keeping a close watch now on these illegal developments.”

Tilekar accused the PMC of not having done a proper inspection of the wall that collapsed.

“After giving permissions for any development, it is the responsibility of the PMC to reinspect whether there are any violations or if the work is being carried out according to the norms. However, PMC does not pay much heed to such matters which eventually compromise resident’s safety,” said Tilekar.

Few areas in the city such as Kondhwa are a preferred choice for the real estate fraternity owing to the available space for development in comparison to the key city areas which are saturated. For any new construction, Kondwa still has a lot of space for real estate developments.

According to Waghmare, the PMC has filed 30 cases under Section 55/56 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, against those who have violated the norms of construction in the last one year .

“Following the wall collapse incident, we will not only inquire about the society where the accident has taken place, but we will also increase our action against these irregular developments,” said Waghmare.

