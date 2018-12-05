Aga Khan Cup hockey: Aurangabad script an easy 5-0 victory over Jalgaon

Aman Sheikh and Adib Sayyed from Aurangabad shared four goals between them to script an easy 5-0 victory over Jalgaon in the Aga Khan Cup hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium in Nehru Nagar, Pimpri on Tuesday.

The first goal came for Aurangabad in the fifth minute when Aman Sheikh netted a field goal to give Aurangabad 1-0 lead.

In the 17th minute, Abid Sayyed got behind the ball and scored a goal to make it 2-0 for Aurangabad.

Jalgaon had few chances in between but Aurangabad’s defence turned out to be too strong as they went into the halftime trailing 2-0.

After resumption, Aurangabad continued to dominate the match as Sheikh netted his second goal of the match in the 27th minute which was set up by Zahid Sheikh.

Three minutes later, Naved Sheikh added one more goal taking Aurangabad to a 4-0 lead into the match. In the last eight minutes, Sayyed was back in action as he netted the fifth goal of the match in the 32nd minute on the pass of Aakash Ghule to pull out an easy victory.

In the second match, Haryana defeated Bhopal 3-1. After a dull halftime where both the teams played defensive hockey and went into the break with goalless.

The match picked up speed in the second half when Haryana finally got the opening in the 37th minute with Shubham striking the goal. Two minutes later, Raj made it 2-0 for Haryana.

Bhopal reduced the deficit with Tiger scoring goal in the 49th minute but it was not enough as Haryana sailed ahead into the match as Sohan Singh adding a goal in the 50th minute.

Results

Aurangabad 5 (Aman Sheikh 5th, 27th Abid Sayyed 17th, 32nd, Naved Sheikh 30nd) bt Jalgaon 0

Haryana 3 (Shubham 38th, Raj 40th, Sohan Singh 50th) bt Bhopal 1 (Tiger 49th)

