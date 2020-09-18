Ajit Pawar reviews construction work of Pune Metro

pune

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:12 IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning reviewed the ongoing construction work of Pune Metro. Pawar is in Pune to attend the weekly review meeting on Covid-19 that will be held later today.

Ajit Pawar visited construction sites in the early hours on Friday and took stock of the work from Metro officials.

The Pune Metro project, which was expected to start the operation of its first five-km stretch by April 2020, had missed the deadline due to the unforeseen lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country.

Maha Metro Rail Corporation had resumed work on the Pune Metro rail project in May after receiving approval from the state government and civic bodies following the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The work on Pune Metro project, which comprises of two lines of 32 km, had started in December 2016 and was expected to finish by the end of 2022. However, work was halted for over a month due to the lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)