Alandi police arrest teacher for beating up student at spiritual school

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:20 IST

The Alandi police on Friday night arrested Bhagwan Maharaj Povane (45), a teacher of a spiritual educational institute, in connection with the assault of an 11-year-old student ten days ago, for not completing his assignment and reciting the ‘Hari Path’.

According to the police, the victim has shown signs of improvement while in the intensive care unit (ICU) but is still unconscious on Saturday.

Police inspector Ravindra Chowdhury, said, “We have lodged a case based on the doctor’s report and request of the parents. The boy has shown some signs of improvement and is still unconscious. We arrested the accused from Parbhani and booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 307 (attempt to murder).”

The Hari Path is a collection of 28 abhangas, a form of devotional poetry revealed to the 13th century Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar. Teacher Bhagwan Maharaj Pohane, a resident of Parbhani was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC following protests by social activists and demands of family members.

The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and his condition is still said to be critical. He is a student of the Mauli Dnyanraj Prasad Adhyatmik Shikshan Sanstha in Alandi. The student was beaten up with a wooden stick ten days ago, for not completing the Hari Path and other class assignments on time.