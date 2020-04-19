All of Pune city, PCMC now a containment zone

pune

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:26 IST

All of Pune city has been declared a containment zone till April 27, said Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner, in an order that was passed late on Sunday night. However, supply of all essential services will continue.

The restrictions are in place from midnight, and as per the order, apart from the Pune police, PMC officials will now also be empowered to take action against offenders. The announcement comes in the wake of deputy CM and Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar’s directions to the city’s administration and police, to ensure that a strict lockdown is in place, at least for another eight days.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has also followed suit and declared the entire twin-township a containment zone till April 27.

htc