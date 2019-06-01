All round show: Deccan Gymkhana lift under-19 inter-club cricket trophy

A stable opening partnership, strong middle order batting and accurate bowling performance - these were the three aspects that gifted Deccan Gymkhana a nine-run victory over Club of Maharashtra. The team lifted the Shivrampant Vishnu Damle under-19 inter-club cricket tournament trophy on Friday.

In the morning session of semi-final round, Deccan Gymkhana ousted PYC Hindu Gymkhana by two wickets and in the noon session, the team came out and outplayed Club of Maharashtra at the Katariya High School ground. Chasing a total of 165 runs, Club of Maharashtra could not build a big partnership and lost the game. Their hopes were dependent on the in-form one-down batsman Swapnil Pathade, who started with a bang and hit 5 sixes and two boundaries in his 49 runs innings in 27 balls.

“I tried to defend the ball, but it hit the edge of the bat and I got out,” said Pathade, who was named the best batsman of the tournament for scoring 200 runs in six matches. Abhishek Tate, captain of Deccan Gymkhana, was named man of the series. Tate scored 222 runs and 10 wickets in six matches. The title of best bowler of the tournament was given to Shlok Dharmadhikari of Deccan Gymkhana who took 10 wickets in six matches.

Quick-fire start: 55 for 1 in 3.3 overs

In-form openers from Deccan Gymkhana – Abhishek Tate and Yash Boramani — started to deal in boundaries and sixes as 50 runs were completed in 3.1 overs. Boramani had a major share as he added 35 runs in 12 balls while Tate was playing in supporting role adding 17 runs in 9 balls.The openers were going good before Boramani gifted his wicket on the third ball of the fourth over with giving easy catch on mid-on to Atharva Joshi on the bowling of Viraj Darwatkar.

Laddha’s tight spell

Laddha was the pick of the bowlers for Club of Maharashtra, left-arm spinner Kanhaiya Laddha checked the run rate as he took four wickets giving away 11 runs. Laddha was bowling a tight line and kept batsman in check.

Shukla-Shrikahande show

Yashodhan Shukla and Suhel Shrikhande had rebuilt the innings as the duo first started with rotating strike and once they were set they opened up the score with boundaries. Both the batsmen added 72 runs in 55 balls which helped Deccan Gymkhana to set up the competitive total of 165 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:53 IST