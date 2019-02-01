Alumni connect: ‘I learnt a lot through internships at IMDR, Pune’

Harshada Kulkarni,an alumna of Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) who is now based in Delhi has set up Institute of Photogrammetry & Geo Informatics(IPGI),a institutein the field of Geospatial technology. She trains young graduates in advance technologies like Unmanned aerial vehicle (drones), geographic information system (GIS), Photogrammetry, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR).

Which college, course, and batch were you in?

I completed my schooling from PES Girls High school, Pune. I was an average student in school. After schooling, I decided to go for commerce stream as I was fond of business-related studies. I started gaining interest in academics and my performance became extraordinary.

Later, I went on to do a master’s in business administration in Foreign Trade from IMDR, Pune( 2005-2007 batch). I learnt a lot through different programmes and internships during my MBA. I chose education stream of my choice and I really enjoyed my college days.

How were you in academics?

I was an average but a disciplined student.

What drove you to chose this career path?

I always wanted to do something that helps people and brings smile on their faces. I choose this career keeping this aim in mind.

What happened after graduation?

I was very clear after graduation that I want to pursue MBA and later on go for my own business.

Tell us about your career journey?

After completing my master’s in business administration, I was placed in a business research firm. In this company, I was taking care of business development in North India. I got exposure to different business houses, corporates and the various business processes. After working in this company for 5 years, I joined our family business. Later on I took up the project of setting up the Institute of Photogrammetry & Geo Informatics (IPGI). My institute trains young graduates in various technologies like UAV(drones), GIS, Photogrammetry, LiDAR which leads them to get placed in Indian as well as multi-national companies. For the benefits of students, we also conduct awareness programmes in different locations of the country. We also conduct career counselling programmes for students.

The most satisfying aspect of this business is I am able to help students and professionals to choose their careers and give them a direction for their future, thus ensuring that they settle down in their lives.

What about the highs and lows of your career so far?

Everyone faces highs and lows in the career. Constant efforts and the spirit to not give up is the key for success. It not only motivates us but also the colleagues.

Please tell us about your upcoming/current project?

Currently, we are working in Delhi and North region. Our objective is to extend our reach across India. I want Institute of Management Development and Research (IPGI) to become a university so that maximum number of people nationally and internationally can reap benefit from it. I want maximum number of students to become aware about the technologies. Today’s youth can learn the technologies and contribute towards development of India.

