Alumni connect: “I was more into engineering projects at COEP” Gaurav Mehta

Gaurav Mehta, 27, is the co-founder of Quidich Innovations Lab Pvt. Ltd, working in the aviation and aerospace industry. Apart from being well versed with drones, Mehta is also good at motorsport and has raced professionally for three years. He speaks about his journey and his plans for the future.

Tell us about your educational background.

I studied at Loyola High School, did mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering, Pune and later did liberal arts for a year at the Young India Fellowship in New Delhi.I was a fairly bright student. I was more into mechanical engineering projects. I participated in Baja, which an engineering/auto competition involving designing, fabricating and much more. Our college team has won Baja India 6 times in the last 7 years and dominate at international Baja competitions as well.

What drove you to choose this career path?

I founded Qudich along with Rahat Kulshreshta in 2014. We realized that aerial filming in India is largely done using helicopters, which is a costly affair. So, we decided that we will use drone-mounted cameras for filming. Quidich has handled many projects since then.

Tell us about your career journey?

The journey has been splendid. We’ve had so many pivots in terms of ideas, business models over the last five years. From using drones for films to surveying mines, implementing security solutions to now focussing on sport broadcast, I’ve understood the functioning of different industries.

What about the highs and lows of your career so far?

The high is that I have setup a team at Quidich that functions at full throttle each day. Also, I’m proud of the BAJA college team. No single significant low, as yet.

What are your future plans?

Immediate plans are to capture as much market share of the Sport broadcast and filming business as possible. . We’re will be building more scalable products. I also want to set up a business around poker game.

