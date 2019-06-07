Alumni connect: Lila Poonawalla Foundation gave me ‘you can do it’ attitude, says Babrekar

Harshada Babrekar has been a member of Lila Poonawala Foundation since 2001. She is also a recipient Lila Poonawalla Foundation fellowship. Babrekar has 12 publications in international scientific journals and has at least 12 years of experience in the teaching field. Currently she is a member of Indian Physics Association, Pune chapter and Indian Women Scientists’ Association. She talks about how her alma mater helped shaped her career.

Describe Harshada, the student.

I completed my MSc in 2001 and PhD in 2009 in Physics. I studied at the department of Physics, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

I was an average student till Class 12. However, I improved when I started preparing for BSc. Working in Lila Poonawala Foundation gave me the confidence and a ‘you can do it’ attitude.

How did your career evolve?

I used to like concepts and experiments related to Physics and this curiosity drove me to chose this career path. At the department of Physics, SPPU, I got good exposure and was able to meet experts in the field. I also got hands-on experience and could conduct different experiments. My career is going very well. When my scientific research papers are published it is a high. However, the waiting period till the papers get published is are a low.

What future plans?

At present I am working as senior researcher at Science Park, SPPU. We are working for science popularisation, development of new experiments, conducting various camps for school children. I would like to continue the same and use my doctoral knowledge and experience for further development.

Jun 07, 2019