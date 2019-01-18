Alumni Connect: Sense of creation has always been the main motivator, says Rugwed Deshpande, director Setu Advertising and Digital ArtVRe

Rugwed Deshpande, 39, is the director of Setu Advertising and Digital ArtVRe. He has redefined the way the storytelling of brands is done. He shares insights of his journey to success.

Which college, course, and batch were you in?

I finished my Master’s in Design (MDes) from Industrial Design Centre (IDC) IIT Bombay, in 2001. Earlier in 1998, I completed my graduation in applied arts from Abhinav Kala Mahavidyala, Pune. Pune groomed my creativity. It really adds flavour to your thought process and makes you question rules, which is very important in creative thought process. I was always connected to this city even when I was in Mumbai for my higher studies. Abhinav was more of a creative playground where we learnt by observing things. We used to get landscape, portrait and sketching demonstrations from our seniors and professors. That learning process was so experiential in nature.

How were you in academics - a bright student, average or below average?

I have always been an average student. But yes, I was and am very passionate about art and design.

What drove you to chose this career path?

Sense of creation has always been the main motivator. Beyond that it has been - passion. curiosity and possibilities.

Your journey after graduation?

After my graduation, I decided to join our family in the business and pursue entrepreneurship. Most of the clients I met during that time were locals, they had their own sense of advertising. Unlike corporates they had simple ideas and straight measurement tool.

Tell us about your career journey?

I started working in advertising and design after I joined our family business. It was a simple company with four people. After my brother and I joined, I started delivering more services. As I started working with different entrepreneurs, who were my clients, it started getting interesting. It is really a great feeling when you look at brands and businesses growing because of your work. And additionally, you get to learn more from your clients and understand how they look at growth, success and failures.

What about the highs and lows of your career?

When I lost my parents, it took lot of time to get back to my book. No school and university will teach you how to deal with this. Highs are when you know you have done something remarkably different in your work.

Please tell us about your upcoming/current project?

We as a company, have recently started two new startups within the organization. One is a Branded Content (audio and visual) company and another is a Virtual Reality company. The common thread between these and advertising is ‘storytelling’.

What are your future plans?

I would like to keep it simple and impactful. I am working on creating an ecosystem of creative entrepreneurs who will create an impactful work.

