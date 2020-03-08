e-paper
Amid coronavirus fears, man held for stealing masks, medicines from Pune hospital

pune Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:12 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Koregaon Park police on Sunday arrested a pharmacist for allegedly stealing 200 masks and medicine total worth Rs 35,000 from a city hospital.
The Koregaon Park police on Sunday arrested a pharmacist for allegedly stealing 200 masks and medicine total worth Rs 35,000 from a city hospital.

The accused arrested has been identified as Suyash Hirachand Pandhare (28), a resident of Katraj, who is a pharmacist by profession.

According to police Pandhare allegedly stole two boxes containing 200 masks, medicines, injections and ointments.

Pandhare works with a prominent hospital in Koregaon Park. On Saturday, when staff at the pharmacy unit of the hospital was checking the stock, two boxes were found missing. Based on the complaint filed by hospital staff, police arrested Pandhare under sections 381 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrest has come when various pharmacy units have reported an increase in the sale of N95 masks due to coronavirus scare.

