Amit Shah in Pune, says ‘Chanakya niti’ is Modi’s principle

Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing is based on the principles first practised by Arya Chanakya, the 4th century BC Indian philosopher, economist and advisor to the Mauryan empire.

Speaking in Pune on the Life And Work Of Chanakya: In The Current Context, Shah said that Modi’s ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ slogan was in consonance with the principles of Chanakya who preached for development of every citizen in the state.

“Chanakya believed in the policy of every individual in the state. So, when Narendra Modi said ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, I realised he has already read Chanakya’s writings,” said Shah, who was on a day-long visit to the city. The programme was organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Probodhini.

Referring to Modi calling himself as ‘Pradhan-sevak’ (principal servant), the BJP president said the Prime Minister is just following what Chanakya preached. “Chanakya ended the concept of King as god and preached that ruler is the one who follows the constitution. When Modi talks of being a Pradhan sevak, the spirit is the same,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party and its dynastic politics, Shah said Chanakya was opposed to it, which the BJP also believes in. According to Shah, the Mauryan advisor was of the view that the king should not pass on reigns of his state to his child just because the child came from the same dynasty.

“Chanakya was of the view that if the king has only one child, who is not mature enough to rule, the reigns of the state should then be passed on to someone from outside who is capable of it. It was his opposition to dynastic politics,” said Shah, adding that BJP too has always opposed “parivarwad”

The BJP president also hailed Chanakya’s ‘saam (acceptance), daam (money), dand (punishment), bhed (dividing)’ policy saying that the advisor was of the view that the king should use this not for self-purpose, but for people of the empire.

Fadnavis, Shah meet city’s eminent people

As a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing nationwide campaign Sampark for Samarthan, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with the party’s national president Amit Shah and other party members, met eminent intellectuals and some business heads in the city on Sunday.

A senior BJP member, requesting anonymity, said, “Chief minister Fadnavis along with Shah were here to meet eminent people from respective fields as a part of the Sampark for Samarthan campaign. The various personalities included eminent Indian astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, founder chairman of Lodha Group, Adar Poonawala, Satish mehta, Abhay Firodia, Nathani, Dr Grant, Shantilal Muttha, Ramkumar Rathi, Vidya Yerawdekar, Suryakant Pathak and advocate SK Jain.”

“The idea behind the campaign is to give details of the government’s performance to those who have supported the people in the past,” the senior BJP member added.

He said, “The discussion veered on special reforms undertaken by the government in core sectors. There were over 40 dignitaries present in the meeting.”

The chief minister and Amit Shah highlighted the key achievements of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and its vision pertaining to the country’s development in the future.

“Both the party stalwarts sought support from the eminent dignitaries present in the meeting for the upcoming general elections in 2019,” the senior BJP member said.

CM Fadnavis and Amit Shah also attended other programmes in the city and took blessings of the palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar.

CM Fadnavis, through his official twitter handle (@Dev_Fadnavis), tweeted, “I am fortunate to seek the blessings of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar in Pune. (sic)”

Lok Sabha released a postage stamp on freedom fighter Damodar Chapekar

Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha speaker, on Sunday said that freedom fighter Damodar Chapekar was a source of inspiration to every individual. She was in the city to unveil the postal ticket in the name of the revolutionary freedom fighter.

She said, “It is not just a celebration of unveiling the postal ticket, but is a respect given to him. Through these stamps, his revolutionary work will reach every person across the country.”

The commemorative postal stamp unveiling ceremony was held at Chapekar wada in Chinchwad. Hansraj Ahir, minister of state (MoS) for home affairs; Girish Bapat, guardian minister of Pune; Nitin Kalge, mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation; Shrirang Baran, member of Parliament (MP) of Maval Lok Sabha constituency; Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Shirur MP; Amar Sabale, Rajya Sabha MP; Gautam Chabukswar, member of Legislative Assembly; Harish Agarwal; chief postmaster of Maharashtra and Goa and Girish Prabhune, chairman of Chapekar commemorative committee were among those present.

Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha speaker, unveils the postal stamps in memory of freedom fighter Damodar Chapekar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Mahajan said, “When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, the sketch of revolutionary Chapekar was displayed in the main hall of the Parliament. Later, during the tenure of Narendra Modi, the postal stamp was started in his memory. This way the government has expressed its gratefulness to the revolutionary freedom fighter. We should be grateful to every freedom fighter who has contributed to India’s independence.”

MP Shrirang Barane said, “The history of Chapekar brothers is famous all over the country. Three siblings from the same family were martyred in the freedom struggle. I have been taking consistent follow-ups from the last three years to issue postal tickets in the name of the revolutionary Chapekar brothers.”

On June 22, 1897, the three Chapekar brothers (Damodar, Balkrishna and Vasudeo) set out to kill British officer Walter Charles Rand who handled the plague in Pune in a very rude manner. A plan was drawn up, but because of a slight misunderstanding in the codes, another police officer Lt Charles Ayrest was shot by Balkrishna Chapekar. However, Damodar Chapekar then shot Rand dead on Ganeshkhind road. Eventually, Damodar, his brothers and their friend Mahadev Ranade, were caught and hanged. The third Chapekar brother, Vasudeo, then killed Ganesh Shankar Dravid, the man who helped the British arrest Damodar and Balkrishna.

(With inputs from Shrinivas Deshpande)