Annual crime statistics reveals rise in conviction rate by Pune police in 2018

As per crime statistics released on Friday at the Shivajinagar Police headquarters, K Venkatesham, commissioner, Pune police, revealed that the conviction rate in the city has increased to 39.35 per cent in 2018 from 29.76 per cent in 2017. Conviction rate stands for the number of accused arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and convicted for the alleged accusations.

Venkatesham lauded the efforts of the team, and the work carried out by the investigating units in bringing victims to justice. He said, “The police are continuously working on improving their detection skills, through various crime detection initiatives.The team is focused and has a strong grip over crime control and imparting better services to citizens. There is more scope for improvement, and the team is working on their mission of people friendly policing.”

The cyber crime department of the Police police have helped victims of cyber frauds, such as unauthorised withdrawal from automated teller machine (ATM) or via cloning debit or credit cards. The crime cell has returned Rs 5.18 crore to the victims in the period from 2016 to 2018.

Shirish Sardeshpande, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, said that the victim must approach the police within seven days of the fraud, with a written complaint and bank statement, along with a police endorsement form available at all banks, and submit the same.

The police department has also shown improvement in the police verification of passport process by speeding up the waiting period from 29 days in 2017 to six days in 2019.

Molestation and rape incidents on the rise

As per statistics released by the Pune police on Friday, 210 cases of molestation were registered in 2017 compared with 216 in 2018. Also, 236 rape cases were lodged in 2018 as compared with 265 in 2017 . According to crime branch officials, the accused involved in most rape cases were known to the victims which made their identification process quick.

Pune Police commissioner K Venkatesham said that strong and effective steps taken by the crime branch’s social security cell resulted in keeping crimes against women on a tight leash. “The faith (bharosa) cell established by the Pune Police has assisted the womenfolk seeking police help in a big way. Counsellors played an important role in resolving family disputes and ensured that women victims got justice in their different issues. Prompt complaints were lodged against the culprits without any delay. The police station staff has also been sensitised on treating complaints related to women, child and seniors citizens with priority and urgency ,” he said.

The ‘bharosa cell’ started by Pune police acts as a one-stop solution in resolving grievances of senior citizens, women and children.

The cell is located on the premises of the Pune police commissionerate and it caters to senior citizens, women and children, who are victims of crime. They also receive guidance and help from social workers, psychiatrists, lawyers and police counsellors. The cell also has a doctor on call facility for the victims.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:48 IST