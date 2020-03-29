APMC reopens after 5 days, new ‘Pune pattern’ in place to avoid crowd

pune

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 21:31 IST

After being shut for five days, the Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) reopened on Sunday and started functioning in full capacity amid less than average supply of vegetables. However, there was no crowd as APMC authorities did not allow retail customers to purchase veggies.

According to APMC authorities, Pune got a good response from the farmers as a total of 514 trucks carrying vegetables arrived at the Market Yard on Sunday.

The APMC has now introduced a new ‘Pune Pattern’ wherein vegetables and fruits will be brought in the market on alternate days.

Pune APMC chairman Balasaheb Deshmukh said, “Though the traders and agents decided to stop work till March 31, they reopened the market. On Sunday, the market was opened at 3.30am and a total of 514 vehicles carrying only vegetables were brought in phases in order to avoid crowding. Till 4.30am all the goods were unloaded and then local wholesalers and daily bulk purchasers were given entry by their identity cards. At one time we were allowing only 100 to 150 people inside the market, and till 11.30am 95 per cent of the goods were sold out. Around 1,500 tempos took vegetables across the city today,”

“We have introduced a strategy to avoid crowding at the Market Yard. On Sunday only vegetable trucks were permitted. On Monday trucks carrying fruits, potato and onion will be allowed. This will reduce the number of people coming to the market. We have also taken help from the Pune police department. On Sunday 150 policemen were deployed across Market Yard to monitor the crowd,” added Deshmukh.

Besides Market Yard, vegetables were also brought to our divisional markets--Manjri, Moshi and Khadki. On Sunday, 859 trucks of vegetables were brought to the city at all the four APMC markets which is almost 90 per cent of the regular need of the city. “On an average daily 1,000 vegetable trucks used to come earlier to all the four markets. So there is no need to do panic buying. Also the rates of the vegetables which are been hiked by retailers will now come down. There is no shortage of vegetables and fruits in Pune,” said Desmukh.

Total vehicles brought to four APMC markets on Sunday: 859

Market Yard – 514

Manjri – 140

Moshi – 175

Khadki – 30