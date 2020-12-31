Archaeology department NOC sought for Pune’s Shastrinagar flyover construction

pune

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 16:23 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon write to the archaeology department seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) to build a flyover at Shastrinagar junction under the Ahmednagar road decongestion plan.

In the 2019-20 budget, an allocation was made for two flyovers, at Shastrinagar and Kharadi bypass, on the Ahmednagar road. While the traffic survey of the stretch is complete and a consultant has been appointed to make the design of the flyover, the civic body will now seek a NOC from the archaeology department as the flyover falls within the 300-metre radius of the Aga Khan Palace.

A senior civic official on condition of anonymity, said, “We have got the plans and soon will write to the archaeology department for the NOC. Two flyovers are to be constructed for traffic decongestion on the stretch.”

The civic body has also invited tenders to install grade separator. As per the traffic survey, over 1, 43, 587 vehicles are estimated to daily use the flyover, to be built a cost of Rs35 crore. The survey suggests three options, including grade separator.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre said, “I met the officials concerned and got a positive reply from them about creating a signal-free stretch from Gunjan theatre to Kharadi bypass. It can be done by constructing underpass, grade separators and a combination of both. A presentation on various possible options will be given by the consultant soon.”

The Ahmednagar road traffic congestion has become a major issue especially since the boom of IT companies in the area, including Kalyaninagar. The Ahmednagar road stretch also gets traffic from those entering and exiting the city from outskirts and nearby towns. The traffic survey plan also recommends widening the road up to 60 metres for better flow of traffic. Although the PMC did have a budget allocation for the two flyovers in the ongoing budget, the consultation process is still on and groundwork is yet to start.