Armed men barge into Chandannagar gold firm, flee with at least Rs 1cr in broad daylight

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three unidentified armed assailants robbed a gold loan company in Chandannagar on Thursday. The assailants robbed Rs 50,00,000 to Rs 1,00,00,000, said police.

According to the police, the armed men entered the gold loan company at 10.40 am. Their act was caught on the CCTV footage. The company is located on the first floor of a complex near the Chandannagar vegetable market.

The complaint was lodged by Manisha Mohan Nair, 29, an employee of the firm, who was present in the office when the incident took place, said officials.

According to the complainant, two of the three men had guns. They had come with bags to fill in the gold.

The police said that the assailants asked the employees to move towards a counter and fill the bags with envelopes containing gold that were deposited by the customers. At least 120 such envelopes with gold in it were taken by the three men.

Senior police inspector Shankar Khatke is investigating the case said,“The envelops were kept in two cupboards. They took envelops from one cupboard. Now we have an estimate of the current or remaining number of envelops but the gold firm is not able to give us the exact number of envelops that were in that cupboard on Wednesday. So an audit is underway to get an exact figure based on the number and weight of the envelops”

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Chandannagar police station.

The incident took place two weeks after a similar case was reported from a jewellery shop in Kothrud. Two armed robbers entered Pethe jewellers shop on November 24 and stole jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh.

