Army Institute of Technology, Pune to double seats in two engineering streams from 2020

The Army Institute of Technology (AIT) will be doubling the number of seats in the Electronics and Telecommunications streams of Engineering, from the current 60 to 120, taking into account the growing demand for the discipline.

AIT Director Brigadier Abhay Bhat (retd ), said that the institute has decided to double the intake capacity for the said streams as a part of its futuristic initiative.

Brig Bhat, at a special media briefing, said, “We are transforming ourselves into an institution of futurist learning where the mentors are being trained to impart lesson in life skills to prepare them for the job market. Currently, our placements have been successful.”

He added “ This year is crucial for us at AIT, as the college completes 25 years since establishment. The institute has achieved glory and excellence in the last 25 years due to tremendous contributions of the faculty staff and students. The support and guidance provided by the industry partners, Savitribai Phule Pune University and the Army Welfare Education Society, was invaluable. We take this opportunity to thank the founding fathers, all the stakeholders, and our own faculty and staff, who have taken AIT to such heights of success.”

On the silver jubilee ceremony, that will take place on February 24, the Patron-in-Chief of the college, General Officer in Command, Southern Command, will be the chief guest during the function while MS Unnikrishnan, MD, and CEO of Thermax group of Industries will be presented a ‘lifetime achievement award’.

MB Satheesh Chandrashekhar, Co-founder of Ideavate Solutions, Indore, and an alumnus of 1999 batch of AIT will be awarded the ‘successful entrepreneur award’.

Past directors, principals, and joint directors will also be felicitated for their contribution to the success of AIT. Senior military officers, industry partners of AIT, alumni, famous academic personalities, staff and students of AIT will be a part of the celebration.

The Journey of AIT

The Army Institute of technology was founded in 1994. The premises of AIT were previously earmarked for Army Public School, Pune.

The then chief of army staff, General B C Joshi saw a need for of an engineering college for the wards of army personnel as they were at a disadvantage with respect to the children of civilians, due to the constant shifting of cities.

The institute was formally inaugurated by General S. Roy Chaudhary on 24th Feb 1995. This day is since being celebrated as the “AIT Day”.

AIT functions under the aegis of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). AWES has the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), as the President of its Board of Governors. AIT is affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University. Initially, in Aug 1994, only 3 UG (BE) programs were introduced: Mechanical, Electronics and Telecommunication, and Computers. The fourth UG program, Information Technology was added in 2001.

AIT also provides a Masters in Machine Design - a specialization of Mechanical Engineering started in 2015. All U.G courses are accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The college is accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with A Grade. AIT currently intakes 60 students each in Mechanical, E&TC, IT and 120 students in Computer Engineering. It has a hostel for over 1000 students. From a humble beginning of intake of 174 in1994, we stand today, 1300 strong.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:34 IST