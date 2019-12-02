As death toll in Dapodi incident rises to 2, PCMC police book contractor

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:00 IST

A contractor appointed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corportation (PCMC) was booked for causing the death of a labourer working at the Dapodi site. The labourer became the second casualty of the incident on Monday morning.

The case was registered against the contractor under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhosari police station, according to incharge senior police inspector Shankar Awtade.

The death toll in the Dapodi trench rescue operation rose to two on Monday morning after Nagappa Jamadar, 22, a labourer, was found dead hours after the first death of a fire official on Sunday evening, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said.

The body of the labourer was found at 3:30am. Jamadar was a resident of nearby Phugewadi area, he was a native of Karnataka and lived with his parents and four sisters.

The first victim was a Pimpri-Chinchwad fireman Vishal Jadhav, 32, who was pulled out alive, but succumbed to his injuries while under treatment.

The accident happened in Dapodi, where work for a drainage line was underway near a water tank, under the Amrut Yojana, and Jamadar was working at the site.

“Jamadar got stuck waist-deep in the ground as the mud slid from the top and buried him. Two of the boys living in the nearby area heard his cries for help and came for his rescue, but they got stuck too. Then, the fire brigade was called and three fire officers entered the pit to pull them out. But as they entered, a chunk of mud fell for the second time and landed on top of the rescue officials and completely buried Jamadar,” said senior PI Awtade.

The initial rescue operation was undertaken by the police, a second team of PCMC fire brigade officials and Pune city fire brigade and the NDRF was soon called for help.

Two other fire officials, Nikhil Ghorwade, and Saroj Kunde, had also fallen into the trench in an effort to save the youth who had fallen in on Sunday evening. Two civilians identified as Sitaram Surwase and Ishwar Sarage were also rescued and all the injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One team under the command of inspector B Mahesh and under the supervision of deputy commandant Mahesh Nalawade was deployed for rescue operations at Dapodi last evening. The team was equipped with life detection equipment and dogs.

While Jamadar’s location was marked with a stick based on videos shot by onlookers, the NDRF used dogs to sniff his location.