e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / As normalcy returns to Pune, Mandai, Tulshibaug open, autos ply

As normalcy returns to Pune, Mandai, Tulshibaug open, autos ply

Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug Merchant Associations said, “Tulshibaug, which is a one stop shop for women in the city opened with 50 per cent shops on Friday. We will be following the odd-even formula as suggested by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

pune Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A police personnel at a stall at Tulshibag which opened after relaxations were put in place in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Friday.
A police personnel at a stall at Tulshibag which opened after relaxations were put in place in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Friday.(Ravindra Joshi/HT)
         

Normalcy returned to Pune city, which had reported Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 case on March 9. On Friday, the city opened up slowly but surely as vehicle rush was seen in some parts. Mandai, Tulshibaug and a few clothing stores also began operations. Autorickshaws too plied on city roads.

Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug Merchant Associations said, “Tulshibaug, which is a one stop shop for women in the city opened with 50 per cent shops on Friday. We will be following the odd-even formula as suggested by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

While one would often see rush at Tulshibaug during pre-Covid times, on Friday, only a handful of customers were spotted.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “Covid-19 is here to stay and we have to learn to live with the virus and return to normalcy by taking adequate precautions. I took a lot of efforts to help restart business at Tulshibaug and Mandai.”

While hawkers too resumed business at Tulshibaug, PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said that no illegal hawkers were allowed. “We conducted a drive at Tulshibaug and the arterial roads on Friday, and checked the licences of all hawkers. Only legal hawkers are allowed to resume business,” he said.

Autorickshaws too returned to the roads on Friday.

Sayaji Jadhav who owns an autorickshaw said, “We resumed business on Friday. For the last two months there was no income and for how many days can we sit at home? I have kept a transparent plastic cover as a curtain between the passenger seat and driver seat. However, there are less passengers and I did only two trips on Friday.”

Rohit Kamble, an auto driver said, “I kept a mask and sanitiser in the auto. There are less passengers and it will take some time for business to peak. In order to earn money, I need to wait for customers,” he said.

Tanaji Lavate who is a senior citizen said, “My family is not allowing me to drive the auto as senior citizens are more prone to the infection. I will start to ply the auto next month. Many of my friends have resumed business,” he said.

top news
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In