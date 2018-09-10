Petrol price in Pune hits new high of Rs 88 per litre, diesel @ Rs 76 per litre

On the day opposition parties have called for a nation-wide bandh to protest rising fuel prices, the price of petrol and diesel further increased in Pune on Monday. As per the revised rates, petrol in the city will be Rs 88 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 76 per litre.

The rates of petrol have increased from Rs 85.20 per litre on August 27 to Rs 88 per litre while for diesel rates went up from Rs 72.50 on August 27 to Rs 76 per litre on Monday, with both commodities touching a new high.

Meanwhile, Monday’s ‘Bharat bandh’ called by the Congress party, is being supported by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Swabhimani Paksha in Maharashtra, even as the Shiv Sena has decided not to back it.

Despite the bandh, schools and colleges will be open, officials said. “We have not issued any circular for school shutdowns. Parents should take note,” Shailaja Darade, district education officer, primary school, said.

Principals of English-medium schools have stated that in absence of any communication from the education department, schools will be open. The school bus association has also decided to ply buses.

Congress leaders said they have appealed to traders to observe the bandh. “We appeal to everyone to observe the bandh in a peaceful manner,” said state congress president Ashok Chavan.

Former deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The NCP will participate in the bandh with full strength to make it successful.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:47 IST