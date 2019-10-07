Assembly polls: All prominent rebels withdraw nominations in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:48 IST

Strap- Sena rebel Vishal Dhanwade (Kasba), Rahul Kalate (Chinchwad) and BJP’s Atul Deshmukh in Khed-Alandi, did not step down from the race

Last minute discussions with rebels from various assembly constituencies in the district has paid off for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance as most of them withdrew their nominations on Monday.

The BJP-Sena alliance was facing at least four rebellions in Pune city alone in Khadakwasla, Kasba peth, Wadgaonsheri and Cantonment assembly segments. However, all rebellions, except for the one in Kasba peth, have been quelled.

BJP corporator Pallavi Jawale and Bharat Vairage agreed to withdraw their nominations from the Cantonment Assembly constituency, where Sunil Kamble has been fielded as the party choice.

Shiv Sena’s Pune district head Ramesh Konde also withdrew his nomination from the Khadakwasla seat after consultation with party workers and instructions of party leaders. BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir has been fielded from Khadakwasla. Sanjay Bhosale of the Shiv Sena stepped out of the race from the Wadgaonsheri Assembly constituency. Jagdish Mulik is the BJP candidate from Wadgaonsheri Assembly seat.

Even in the rural constituencies, all prominent rebels withdrew their nominations after consultations.

Prominent Congress rebels who stepped back from the race on Monday, include, Aba Bagul (rebel from Parvati); Sadanand Shetty (rebel from Cantonment) and former mayor Kamal Vyware (rebel from Kasba).

Among the rebels, who refused to relent, is Shiv Sena’s Vishal Dhanwade who will contest from the Kasba Assembly segment as a independent candidate.

In the district, some of the BJP and Shiv Sena rebels did not follow the party instructions and retained their nominations as a independent candidate. Rahul Kalate will contest as an independent from the Chinchwad seat and BJP rebel Atul Deshmukh did not withdraw his nomination from the Khed-Alnadi constituency.

All the official candidates and party leaders were busy trying to convince the rebels to withdrawn their nominations, so that the chances of the party’s official candidate are not damaged during the polls.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:48 IST