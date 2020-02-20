ATS seize 10.5kg of MD worth Rs 4.2 crore from Purandar factory

pune

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:55 IST

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) seized raw mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 4.2 crore from Purandar in Pune district on Wednesday. The seizure was executed by the Juhu unit of ATS Mumbai, according to a statement issued by ATS.

The mephedrone was found during a raid at a factory located in Dive, Purandar.

In the raid on the factory, the ATS sleuths have seized 10.5 kg of raw mephedrone valued at Rs 4.20 crore, besides other raw materials and manufacturing equipments valued at around Rs 1.20 crore.

According to the ATS statement, the quantity was sufficient to produce at least 200 kg of refined mephedrone - which has stimulant properties - valued around Rs 80 crore.

The raid in which the seizure was made was a part of an ongoing investigation in a case registered in 2019. The case is registered under Sections 8(c), 22, and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

On December 6, 2019, two men were arrested as a part of the investigation of this case. The two arrested people were identified as Mahendra Parshuram Patil, 49, and Santosh Balasaheb Adake, 29. During their arrest, the ATS team had seized 14.3kg MD drugs worth Rs 5,60,60,000 from Vile parle, Mumbai and Saswad, Pune, according to their statement.

The investigation is led by police inspector Daya Nayak and assistant police inspector Sagar Kungir. Upon interrogation of the two arrested men, the team was led to a chemical factory in Purandar.