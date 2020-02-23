Aundh gets children’s traffic plaza under Urban95 initiative

pune

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:26 IST

In order to raise awareness about road safety at an early age, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Bernard van Leer Foundation (BVLF) inaugurated a children’s traffic plaza at Bremen chowk, Aundh on February 22.

At this plaza, children will be taught about the traffic rules and regulations.

Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer, department of roads, PMC said, “This is a new initiative where PMC has taken a lead and created a special children and family programme. The ministry of urban development (MOUD) launched ITC (infant- toddler- care giver) friendly programme for urban cities in India on February 20. The PMC had presented the initiatives taken under Urban 95, thus pioneering in bringing the project to life.This concept is developed with BVLF, who in 2018, signed an agreement with PMC to provide technical, training and guidance for this programme.”

“Urban95 is the Bernard van Leer Foundation’s global initiative to make a difference in the early years of a child’s life. This programme asks the question, if you could experience the city from 95cm - the height of a 3-year-old - what would you change? and Urban95 seeks to answer this question by helping city planners, urban designers, and other urbanites understand how their work can influence child development,” said Rushda Majeed, India representative, Bernard van Leer Foundation.

In India, BVLF is working in Pune, Bhubaneswar and Udaipur. “We selected Pune because it is a city which has potential,great leadership, civic engagement. It is also a city known for adopting and scaling innovation,” she added.

Under Urban95, the foundation works with cities around the world to focus on how the city can be inclusive to their youngest residents. According to Majeed, “ Babies, toddlers and caregivers experience the city in unique ways. They need safe, healthy environments, where crucial services are easily accessible.”

Focus of Urban95

Urban95 focuses on walkable, mixed-use neighbourhoods that cater for the basic need that a young family needs within 15 minutes on foot. Lively, green public spaces close to home that offer amenities for caregivers while allowing small children to explore safely is their prime focus.

Bernard van Leer Foundation

Bernard van Leer Foundation is an independent foundation working worldwide to inspire and inform large scale action to improve the health and well-being of babies, toddlers and the people who care for them. They focus increasingly on building the capacity of frontline workers and supporting urban design interventions that make cities accessible to their youngest residents. They provide financial support and expertise to partners in government, civil society and business to help test and scale effective services for young children and families